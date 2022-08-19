Dr. Jaime Membreno, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Membreno is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jaime Membreno, MD
Dr. Jaime Membreno, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Kissimmee, FL. They completed their fellowship with Yale University School of Medicine
Retina Macula Specialists100 Park Place Blvd Ste 202, Kissimmee, FL 34741 Directions (407) 931-1510
Retina Macula Specialists, Orlando, FL660 Shoreview Ave, Winter Park, FL 32789 Directions (407) 931-1510
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth Orlando
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Bankers Life and Casualty
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- EmblemHealth
- Florida Hospital Healthcare System
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- PHCS
- Physicians United Plan (PUP), Inc.
- POMCO Group
- Principal Life
- Thrivent Financial
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wausau Benefits
Dr Membreno and his office staff are exceptional. I was at a conference in July 2022 in Disney, when I had an eye emergency. I called my eye doctor in New Jersey and they said I needed to see someone within a day or two and they described it as an eye floater. I called Dr Membreno’s office on a Wednesday morning when they opened and they were able to take me in by 11am. His office staff was incredibly professional and they took me in on time. The doctor is a retinal specialist, which it turns out, I really needed as I had torn my retina and could not see out of my left eye. His examination style is excellent. As he is doing tests he talks through what he is doing and why he is doing it. At the end of his exam, he spent time with me to explain the urgency and also explain the options. I told him and his staff that I preferred to be back in New Jersey to have the eye surgery, which he totally understood. His staff looked up retina specialists options for me so that when I lande
- Ophthalmology
- English, Spanish
- 1255309704
- Yale University School of Medicine
- UMDNJ Robert Wood Johnson Med Sch
- University of Virginia
- Ophthalmology
Dr. Membreno speaks Spanish.
