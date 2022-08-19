See All Ophthalmologists in Kissimmee, FL
Dr. Jaime Membreno, MD

Ophthalmology
4.3 (29)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Jaime Membreno, MD

Dr. Jaime Membreno, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Kissimmee, FL. They completed their fellowship with Yale University School of Medicine

Dr. Membreno works at Retina Macula Specialists, Orlando, FL in Kissimmee, FL with other offices in Winter Park, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Dr. Membreno's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Retina Macula Specialists
    100 Park Place Blvd Ste 202, Kissimmee, FL 34741 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (407) 931-1510
  2. 2
    Retina Macula Specialists, Orlando, FL
    660 Shoreview Ave, Winter Park, FL 32789 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (407) 931-1510

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Adventhealth Orlando

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Age-Related Macular Degeneration
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens
Age-Related Macular Degeneration
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens

Treatment frequency



Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
Central Serous Chorioretinopathy Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Chorioretinitis Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Contusion of the Eyeball Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Diabetes Eye Care Chevron Icon
Diabetic Eye Disease Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Disseminated Chorioretinitis and Disseminated Retinochoroiditis Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
Dry Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
Focal Chorioretinitis and Focal Retinochoroiditis Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Hyphema Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Macular Pucker Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Ocular Prosthetics Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Purulent Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Retina Diseases Chevron Icon
Retinal Artery Occlusion Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Retinal Ischemia Chevron Icon
Retinal Laser Photocoagulation Chevron Icon
Retinal Neovascularization Chevron Icon
Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Retinopathy of Prematurity (ROP) Chevron Icon
Retinoschisis Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Scleral Buckling Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Bankers Life and Casualty
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • EmblemHealth
    • Florida Hospital Healthcare System
    • Golden Rule
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • PHCS
    • Physicians United Plan (PUP), Inc.
    • POMCO Group
    • Principal Life
    • Thrivent Financial
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wausau Benefits

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 29 ratings
    Patient Ratings (29)
    5 Star
    (23)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Aug 19, 2022
    Dr Membreno and his office staff are exceptional. I was at a conference in July 2022 in Disney, when I had an eye emergency. I called my eye doctor in New Jersey and they said I needed to see someone within a day or two and they described it as an eye floater. I called Dr Membreno’s office on a Wednesday morning when they opened and they were able to take me in by 11am. His office staff was incredibly professional and they took me in on time. The doctor is a retinal specialist, which it turns out, I really needed as I had torn my retina and could not see out of my left eye. His examination style is excellent. As he is doing tests he talks through what he is doing and why he is doing it. At the end of his exam, he spent time with me to explain the urgency and also explain the options. I told him and his staff that I preferred to be back in New Jersey to have the eye surgery, which he totally understood. His staff looked up retina specialists options for me so that when I lande
    Mike Cyran — Aug 19, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Jaime Membreno, MD
    About Dr. Jaime Membreno, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1255309704
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Yale University School of Medicine
    Fellowship
    Internship
    • UMDNJ Robert Wood Johnson Med Sch
    Internship
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Virginia
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Ophthalmology
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jaime Membreno, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Membreno is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Membreno has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Membreno has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    29 patients have reviewed Dr. Membreno. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Membreno.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Membreno, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Membreno appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

