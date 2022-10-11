Overview of Dr. Jaime Mercado, MD

Dr. Jaime Mercado, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Plantation, FL. They completed their residency with St Joseph Hosp



Dr. Mercado works at Broward Stork OB/GYN in Plantation, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Pelvic Pain, Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) and Perimenopause along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.