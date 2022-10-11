Dr. Jaime Mercado, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mercado is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jaime Mercado, MD
Overview of Dr. Jaime Mercado, MD
Dr. Jaime Mercado, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Plantation, FL. They completed their residency with St Joseph Hosp
Dr. Mercado works at
Dr. Mercado's Office Locations
Broward Stork OB/GYN260 SW 84th Ave Ste D, Plantation, FL 33324 Directions (954) 370-7036Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Westside Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Mercado is very profesional and caring , I been her patient for the past 20 years and I won’t change it for another He is just great
About Dr. Jaime Mercado, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1225142938
Education & Certifications
- St Joseph Hosp
- Luth Hosp of Md
