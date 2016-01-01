Dr. Jaime Merchan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Merchan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jaime Merchan, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Jaime Merchan, MD
Dr. Jaime Merchan, MD is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Hematology & Oncology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSIDAD MIGUEL HERNINDEZ DE ELCHE / FACULTAD DE MEDICINA and is affiliated with Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center.
Dr. Merchan works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Merchan's Office Locations
-
1
Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center1475 NW 12th Ave, Miami, FL 33136 Directions (305) 243-5302Wednesday8:00am - 12:00pmThursday8:00am - 12:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Merchan?
About Dr. Jaime Merchan, MD
- Hematology & Oncology
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1609853464
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSIDAD MIGUEL HERNINDEZ DE ELCHE / FACULTAD DE MEDICINA
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Merchan has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Merchan accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Merchan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Merchan works at
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Merchan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Merchan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Merchan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Merchan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.