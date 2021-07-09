See All Hematologists in Elmira, NY
Dr. Jaime Navarrete Faubla, MD

Hematology
5.0 (1)
Accepting new patients
21 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Jaime Navarrete Faubla, MD

Dr. Jaime Navarrete Faubla, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Elmira, NY. They specialize in Hematology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from HANDS-ON THERAPY SCHOOL OF MASSAGE and is affiliated with Arnot Ogden Medical Center and Ira Davenport Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Navarrete Faubla works at Associated Radiologists in Elmira, NY with other offices in Rochester, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Navarrete Faubla's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Arnot Health
    600 Roe Ave, Elmira, NY 14905 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (607) 737-4100
  2. 2
    Rochester General Hospital
    1425 Portland Ave, Rochester, NY 14621 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (585) 922-5067

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Arnot Ogden Medical Center
  • Ira Davenport Memorial Hospital
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • UPMC

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Jul 09, 2021
    I came to Dr. Navarrete for a second opinion due to a bad experience with another medical oncologist. Dr. Navarrete took the time to explain his reasoning for his recommendation as well as the reviewing what the outcomes could be if I decided to choose another treatment options. He did not pressure me to choose what he recommended and in the end I choose not to follow his recommendation. The treatment that I chose (endocrine therapy) does require that I be followed by a medical oncologist and Dr. Navarrete has agreed to be my provider. Dr. Navarrete was knowledgeable, took time to explain the reasoning behind his recommendations, listened, and answered questions truthfully. I highly recommend him and would have any member of my family be treated by him.
    — Jul 09, 2021
    About Dr. Jaime Navarrete Faubla, MD

    Hematology
    • Hematology
    Specialties
    21 years of experience
    • 21 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    English
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    1285884841
    • 1285884841
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • HANDS-ON THERAPY SCHOOL OF MASSAGE
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Hematology and Medical Oncology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jaime Navarrete Faubla, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Navarrete Faubla is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Navarrete Faubla has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Navarrete Faubla has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Navarrete Faubla.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Navarrete Faubla, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Navarrete Faubla appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

