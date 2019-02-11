Dr. Jaime Obst, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Obst is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jaime Obst, DO
Overview of Dr. Jaime Obst, DO
Dr. Jaime Obst, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Buffalo, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 14 years of experience. They graduated from Ohio University College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Sisters Of Charity Hospital.
Dr. Obst's Office Locations
Piver Center for Women's Health2121 Main St Ste 100, Buffalo, NY 14214 Directions (716) 862-1965Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 12:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Sisters Of Charity Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
She is outstanding, compassionate, loves what she does.
About Dr. Jaime Obst, DO
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 14 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Sisters Hospital SUNY
- Ohio University College Of Osteopathic Medicine
Dr. Obst has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Obst accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Obst has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Obst has seen patients for Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), Maternal Anemia and High Risk Pregnancy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Obst on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Obst speaks Spanish.
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Obst. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Obst.
