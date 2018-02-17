Dr. Ocampo has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jaime Ocampo, MD
Overview of Dr. Jaime Ocampo, MD
Dr. Jaime Ocampo, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Daly City, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from University Of California At Los Angeles / Center For Health Sciences.
Dr. Ocampo works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Ocampo's Office Locations
-
1
Kaiser Permanente395 Hickey Blvd, Daly City, CA 94015 Directions (650) 742-2173
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Kaiser Permanente
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ocampo?
I’ve always seen a female Ob/Gyn and was hesitant to see a male, but Dr. Ocampo is simply the best. I saw him for a surgery consult and he was thourough, gentle and kind and truly listened. I’m happy he’s my doctor.
About Dr. Jaime Ocampo, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 21 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1144251760
Education & Certifications
- University Of California At Los Angeles / Center For Health Sciences
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ocampo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ocampo works at
Dr. Ocampo speaks Spanish.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Ocampo. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ocampo.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ocampo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ocampo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.