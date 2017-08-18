Overview of Dr. Jaime Perea, MD

Dr. Jaime Perea, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Hemet, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from New York Medical College and is affiliated with Hemet Global Medical Center.



Dr. Perea works at Valley Obgyn Medical Group in Hemet, CA with other offices in Gurnee, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Vaginal Delivery and VBAC, C-Section and High Risk Pregnancy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.