Dr. Jaime Perea, MD
Dr. Jaime Perea, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Hemet, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from New York Medical College and is affiliated with Hemet Global Medical Center.
Valley Obgyn Medical Group1600 E Florida Ave Ste 315, Hemet, CA 92544 Directions (951) 765-1766
Gurnee Office3 S Greenleaf St Ste A, Gurnee, IL 60031 Directions (847) 244-0222
- Hemet Global Medical Center
- Aetna
- Molina Healthcare
I just recently had a full Hysterectomy with Dr. Perea, he was wonderful! Spent time with me and my husband prior to my surgery date explaining the procedure. Day of my surgery he sat and talked to me to see how I was feeling and to see if i had any concerns.. After my surgery, he came and checked on me twice to make sure recovery was going smoothly. I had a great experience with Dr.Perea!!
- 33 years of experience
- English, Arabic and German
- New York Medical College
