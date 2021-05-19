Overview

Dr. Jaime Ponce-Portugal, MD is a Bariatric Surgery Specialist in Chattanooga, TN. They specialize in Bariatric Surgery, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Escuela De Medicina Ignacio a Santos, Instituto Tecnologico Y De Estudios Superiores De Monterrey and is affiliated with CHI Memorial Hospital Chattanooga and Hamilton Medical Center.



Dr. Ponce-Portugal works at CHI Memorial Metabolic and Bariatric Care in Chattanooga, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Obesity along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.