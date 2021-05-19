See All Bariatric / Gastric Bypass Surgeons in Chattanooga, TN
Dr. Jaime Ponce-Portugal, MD

Bariatric Surgery
4.7 (44)
Accepting new patients
33 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Jaime Ponce-Portugal, MD is a Bariatric Surgery Specialist in Chattanooga, TN. They specialize in Bariatric Surgery, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Escuela De Medicina Ignacio a Santos, Instituto Tecnologico Y De Estudios Superiores De Monterrey and is affiliated with CHI Memorial Hospital Chattanooga and Hamilton Medical Center.

Dr. Ponce-Portugal works at CHI Memorial Metabolic and Bariatric Care in Chattanooga, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Obesity along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    CHI Memorial Metabolic and Bariatric Care
    7405 Shallowford Rd Ste 160, Chattanooga, TN 37421 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 12:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gastric Banding Chevron Icon
Gastric Banding, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Generalized Obesity Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Pediatric Obesity Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Pyloric Stenosis Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Weight Loss Management Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Alliant Health Plans
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Worker's Compensation

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 44 ratings
    Patient Ratings (44)
    5 Star
    (37)
    4 Star
    (4)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Jaime Ponce-Portugal, MD

    • Bariatric Surgery
    • 33 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • Male
    • 1245280023
    Education & Certifications

    • Eastern Tenn State University
    • Eastern Tenn State U|Eastern Tenn State University
    • Escuela De Medicina Ignacio a Santos, Instituto Tecnologico Y De Estudios Superiores De Monterrey
    • General Surgery
    Hospital Affiliations

    • CHI Memorial Hospital Chattanooga
    • Hamilton Medical Center

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jaime Ponce-Portugal, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ponce-Portugal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Ponce-Portugal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Ponce-Portugal works at CHI Memorial Metabolic and Bariatric Care in Chattanooga, TN. View the full address on Dr. Ponce-Portugal’s profile.

    Dr. Ponce-Portugal has seen patients for Obesity, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ponce-Portugal on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    44 patients have reviewed Dr. Ponce-Portugal. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ponce-Portugal.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ponce-Portugal, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ponce-Portugal appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

