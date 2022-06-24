See All Plastic Surgeons in Indianapolis, IN
Dr. Jaime Ranieri, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.2 (20)
Map Pin Small Indianapolis, IN
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Jaime Ranieri, MD

Dr. Jaime Ranieri, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Indianapolis, IN. They graduated from State University Of New York Health Science Center Syracuse, Ny and is affiliated with Franciscan Health Carmel and Franciscan Health Indianapolis.

Dr. Ranieri works at Franciscan Physician Network Plastic and Reconstructive Surgeons in Indianapolis, IN with other offices in Jacksonville, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Breast Reduction and Wound Repair along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Ranieri's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Plastic & Reconstructive Surgeons
    8051 S Emerson Ave Ste 450, Indianapolis, IN 46237 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (317) 528-7650
  2. 2
    Parkway Plastic Surgery
    5101 Gate Pkwy, Jacksonville, FL 32256 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (904) 396-1186

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Franciscan Health Carmel
  • Franciscan Health Indianapolis

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Breast Reduction
Wound Repair
Excision of Skin Cancer
Breast Reduction
Wound Repair
Excision of Skin Cancer

Breast Reduction Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Breast Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Nipple Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Adjacent Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Breast Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Breast Lift Surgery Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Congenital Anomalies of Breast Chevron Icon
Deformities of Auricle or Pinna Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Medicare
    • Sagamore Health Network

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 20 ratings
    Patient Ratings (20)
    5 Star
    (16)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    About Dr. Jaime Ranieri, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1669677142
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Indiana Hospital|Indiana University School Of Medicine, Plastic/Reconstructive Surgery, Indianapolis, In
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Indiana University School Of Medicine, General Surgery, Indianapolis, In
    Residency
    Internship
    • Indiana University Hospital
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • State University Of New York Health Science Center Syracuse, Ny
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Plastic Surgery
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jaime Ranieri, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ranieri is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Ranieri has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ranieri has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Ranieri has seen patients for Breast Reduction and Wound Repair, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ranieri on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    20 patients have reviewed Dr. Ranieri. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ranieri.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ranieri, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ranieri appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

