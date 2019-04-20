Dr. Jaime Recasens, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Recasens is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jaime Recasens, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Jaime Recasens, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Roswell, GA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from SAINT LOUIS UNIVERSITY / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER.
Afc Physicians of Georgia PC1095 Woodstock Rd, Roswell, GA 30075 Directions (678) 347-2460
Georgia Mountains Health At Morganton165 Blue Ridge Overlook, Blue Ridge, GA 30513 Directions (706) 517-2273
Georgia Mountains Health Services1008 N 3RD AVE, Chatsworth, GA 30705 Directions (706) 517-2273
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Saw Jaime F Recasens at Urgent Care and could not have been more impressed. Kind spends time with you, and SMART! Highly recommended!
- Internal Medicine
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1659365195
- SAINT LOUIS UNIVERSITY / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
