Overview of Dr. Jaime Recasens, MD

Dr. Jaime Recasens, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Roswell, GA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from SAINT LOUIS UNIVERSITY / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER.



Dr. Recasens works at American Family Care Roswell in Roswell, GA with other offices in Blue Ridge, GA and Chatsworth, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.