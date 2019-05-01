Overview of Dr. Jaime Rivera, MD

Dr. Jaime Rivera, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Danvers, MA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Harvard University / School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Massachusetts General Hospital and Salem Hospital.



Dr. Rivera works at Massachstts Gen Hosp Surg Dept in Danvers, MA with other offices in Salem, MA and Worcester, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Umbilical Hernia and Anorectal Abscess along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.