Dr. Jaime Rivera, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Kissimmee, FL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Puerto Rico School Of Medicine, Medical Sciences Campus and is affiliated with HCA Florida Osceola Hospital.
Gastro Health - Kissimmee710 Oak Commons Blvd, Kissimmee, FL 34741 Directions (407) 846-6747Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Kissimmee Endoscopy Center715 Oak Commons Blvd Ste A, Kissimmee, FL 34741 Directions (407) 846-6747
- HCA Florida Osceola Hospital
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Centene
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
Warm and patient, sympathetic and caring.
- Gastroenterology
- 34 years of experience
- English, Arabic and Spanish
- University Of Puerto Rico School Of Medicine, Medical Sciences Campus
Dr. Rivera has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rivera accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rivera has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rivera has seen patients for Abdominal Pain, Gastritis and Heartburn, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rivera on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Rivera speaks Arabic and Spanish.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Rivera. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rivera.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rivera, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rivera appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.