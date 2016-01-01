Overview of Dr. Jaime Rodriguez, MD

Dr. Jaime Rodriguez, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Hackensack, NJ. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from U Central del Este and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Health JFK Medical Center, Hackensack University Medical Center and St. Mary’s General Hospital.



Dr. Rodriguez works at Sound Physicians in Hackensack, NJ. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

