Overview

Dr. Jaime J Sanchez, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Hialeah, FL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad Iberoamericana, Santo Domingo and is affiliated with Palmetto General Hospital.



Dr. Sanchez works at Steward MDM Cardiology Center Palmetto in Hialeah, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Mitral Valve Stenosis, Aortic Stenosis and Aortic Valve Regurgitation along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.