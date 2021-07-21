Dr. Jaime J Sanchez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sanchez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jaime J Sanchez, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Jaime J Sanchez, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Hialeah, FL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad Iberoamericana, Santo Domingo and is affiliated with Palmetto General Hospital.
Steward MDM Cardiology Center Palmetto7100 W 20th Ave Ste 205, Hialeah, FL 33016 Directions (305) 817-1344
- Palmetto General Hospital
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Medica
- Medicaid
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
The Doctor, his assistant and everyone in the office were great Very kind and helpful
- Cardiology
- 42 years of experience
- English
- 1154390441
- Eisntein College Med/Bronx Lebanon Hospital
- Universidad Iberoamericana, Santo Domingo
