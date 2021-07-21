See All Cardiologists in Hialeah, FL
Super Profile

Dr. Jaime J Sanchez, MD

Cardiology
4.4 (17)
Accepting new patients
42 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Jaime J Sanchez, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Hialeah, FL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad Iberoamericana, Santo Domingo and is affiliated with Palmetto General Hospital.

Dr. Sanchez works at Steward MDM Cardiology Center Palmetto in Hialeah, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Mitral Valve Stenosis, Aortic Stenosis and Aortic Valve Regurgitation along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Steward MDM Cardiology Center Palmetto
    7100 W 20th Ave Ste 205, Hialeah, FL 33016 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 817-1344

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Palmetto General Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Mitral Valve Stenosis
Aortic Stenosis
Aortic Valve Regurgitation
Mitral Valve Stenosis
Aortic Stenosis
Aortic Valve Regurgitation

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Mitral Valve Stenosis
Aortic Stenosis
Aortic Valve Regurgitation
Mitral Valve Regurgitation
Angina
Heart Disease
Aortic Ectasia
Atrial Fibrillation
Atrial Flutter
Chest Pain
Congenital Heart Defects
Heart Palpitations
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Nuclear Stress Testing
Sick Sinus Syndrome
Sinus Bradycardia
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment
Aneurysm
Ankle Disorders
Aortic Aneurysm
Atrial Septal Defect
Cardiomyopathy
Cardiovascular Disease
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension)
Heart Block
Heart Murmur
Mitral Valve Prolapse
Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO)
Pericarditis
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension
Pulmonary Edema
Pulmonary Hypertension
Rheumatic Aortic Valve Disorders
Septal Defect
Supraventricular Tachycardia
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 17 ratings
    Patient Ratings (17)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    About Dr. Jaime J Sanchez, MD

    Specialties
    • Cardiology
    Years of Experience
    • 42 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1154390441
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
• Eisntein College Med/Bronx Lebanon Hospital
    Residency
    • Eisntein College Med/Bronx Lebanon Hospital
    Internship
    • Eisntein College Med/Bronx Lebanon Hospital
    Medical Education
    • Universidad Iberoamericana, Santo Domingo
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jaime J Sanchez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sanchez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Sanchez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Sanchez works at Steward MDM Cardiology Center Palmetto in Hialeah, FL. View the full address on Dr. Sanchez’s profile.

    Dr. Sanchez has seen patients for Mitral Valve Stenosis, Aortic Stenosis and Aortic Valve Regurgitation, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sanchez on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    17 patients have reviewed Dr. Sanchez. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sanchez.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sanchez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sanchez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

