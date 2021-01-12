Overview of Dr. Jaime Santiago-Lopetegui, MD

Dr. Jaime Santiago-Lopetegui, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from CENTRAL UNIVERSITY OF THE CARIBBEAN / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Jackson Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Santiago-Lopetegui works at Dr. Rafael A. Penalver Clinic Inc in Miami, FL. They frequently treat conditions like C-Section along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.