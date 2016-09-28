See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Omaha, NE
Dr. Jaime Seeman, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
5.0 (1)
Accepting new patients
11 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Jaime Seeman, MD

Dr. Jaime Seeman, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Omaha, NE. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 11 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV OF NE COLL OF MED and is affiliated with CHI Health Creighton University Medical Center - Bergan Mercy, Methodist Hospital and Methodist Women's Hospital.

Dr. Seeman works at Mid-City OB-GYN in Omaha, NE. They frequently treat conditions like Fetal Cardiac Monitoring, Genitourinary Tract Infections in Pregnancy and Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Dr. Seeman's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Mid-City OBGYN
    7205 W Center Rd Ste 200, Omaha, NE 68124 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (402) 397-6600
  2. 2
    Mid City OB-GYN West
    515 N 162nd Ave Ste 102, Omaha, NE 68118 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (402) 397-6600

Hospital Affiliations
  • CHI Health Creighton University Medical Center - Bergan Mercy
  • Methodist Hospital
  • Methodist Women's Hospital

Search for conditions or procedures.
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • American Republic
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Nebraska
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Golden Rule
    • Humana
    • Medico
    • MultiPlan
    • Principal Financial Group
    • Principal Life
    • Thrivent Financial
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wellmark Blue Cross and Blue Shield

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Sep 28, 2016
    Very personable and knowledgeable. I would recommend her to my family and friends. We had a great natural birth experience.
    Anonymous in Omaha, NE — Sep 28, 2016
    Photo: Dr. Jaime Seeman, MD
    About Dr. Jaime Seeman, MD

    Education & Certifications

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jaime Seeman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Seeman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Seeman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Seeman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Seeman has seen patients for Fetal Cardiac Monitoring, Genitourinary Tract Infections in Pregnancy and Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Seeman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Seeman has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Seeman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Seeman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Seeman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

