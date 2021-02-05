Dr. Jaime Simon, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Simon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jaime Simon, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Jaime Simon, MD
Dr. Jaime Simon, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in East Meadow, NY.
Dr. Simon works at
Dr. Simon's Office Locations
Albert Ferrara DO and Elizabeth Mirro MD Llp30 Newbridge Rd Ste 200, East Meadow, NY 11554 Directions (516) 745-0303
Hospital Affiliations
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
I absolutely love Dr. Simon! She is kind, professional and knowledgeable. She never makes me feel rushed and she’s very thorough.
About Dr. Jaime Simon, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English
- 1326307026
Education & Certifications
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Simon has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Simon accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Simon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Simon. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Simon.
