Overview of Dr. Jaime Slotkin, DO

Dr. Jaime Slotkin, DO is a General Surgery Specialist in Reading, PA. They graduated from PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Reading Hospital.



Dr. Slotkin works at Surgery -tower Health Medical Group in Reading, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.