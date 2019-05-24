See All Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinologists in West Palm Beach, FL
Dr. Jaime Steinsapir, MD

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
3.5 (20)
Call for new patient details
48 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Jaime Steinsapir, MD

Dr. Jaime Steinsapir, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in West Palm Beach, FL. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 48 years of experience. They graduated from U Chile Santiago.

Dr. Steinsapir works at Palm Beach Diabetes and Endocrine Specialists, PA in West Palm Beach, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Polyneuropathy, Diabetic Polyneuropathy and Thyroid Goiter along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Steinsapir's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Palm Beach Diabetes & Endocrine Specialists, P.A.
    1515 N Flagler Dr Ste 430, West Palm Beach, FL 33401 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 659-6336

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Polyneuropathy
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Thyroid Goiter
Polyneuropathy
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Thyroid Goiter

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Care Management Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Diabetes Counseling Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus) Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypoglycemia Chevron Icon
Hypokalemia Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Smoking Cessation Counseling Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Abnormal Thyroid Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Iodine Deficiency Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 20 ratings
    Patient Ratings (20)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (6)
    May 24, 2019
    PBDES/Doctors hopes to provide patients the best experience every time they visit our office. Honesty, integrity, and superb patient experience are the foundations to every patient interaction. Thank you so much for the kind words and recommendation.
    — May 24, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Jaime Steinsapir, MD
    About Dr. Jaime Steinsapir, MD

    Education & Certifications

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Steinsapir has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Steinsapir has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Steinsapir works at Palm Beach Diabetes and Endocrine Specialists, PA in West Palm Beach, FL. View the full address on Dr. Steinsapir’s profile.

    Dr. Steinsapir has seen patients for Polyneuropathy, Diabetic Polyneuropathy and Thyroid Goiter, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Steinsapir on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    20 patients have reviewed Dr. Steinsapir. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Steinsapir.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Steinsapir, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Steinsapir appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

