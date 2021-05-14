Dr. Jaime Uribe, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Uribe is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jaime Uribe, MD
Overview of Dr. Jaime Uribe, MD
Dr. Jaime Uribe, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Brooklyn, NY.
Dr. Uribe's Office Locations
1
University Orthopedic Associates450 Clarkson Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11203 Directions (718) 270-8995Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturday9:00am - 5:00pmSunday9:00am - 5:00pm
2
Downstate Medical Center760 Parkside Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11226 Directions (718) 270-2045
3
East Shore Medical1110 Pennsylvania Ave Ste 14, Brooklyn, NY 11207 Directions (718) 257-0900
Hospital Affiliations
- NYC Health + Hospitals/Kings County
- University Hospital at Downstate
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Jaime Uribe been my orthopedic since 2012. I was referred over by my previous orthopedic can see why. Dr Uribe is an excellent Dr, highly knowledgeable physician and great surgeon. After a new diagnosis a few months ago I had to have another surgery done. I was extremely worried and fear abt. the outcome. I appreciate Dr. Uribe for taking time to go over and over the diagnosis clearly and treatment options. He's concerned with good outcomes and his diligence and attention to details insures success. Dr Uribe and his staff are treated me with respect, compassion for my issue, outlined a great plan of care and the surgery was very successful with less pain than I anticipated. I thank God for Dr Jaime Uribe and his staff for using them once again for me. I highly recommend Dr Jaime Uribe to anyone looking for a specialist!!
About Dr. Jaime Uribe, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English
- 1174700496
Education & Certifications
- Orthopedic Surgery
