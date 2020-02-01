Dr. Jaime Vanourny, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vanourny is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jaime Vanourny, MD
Overview
Dr. Jaime Vanourny, MD is a Dermatologist in Gastonia, NC. They specialize in Dermatology, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF IOWA and is affiliated with Caromont Regional Medical Center.
Locations
-
1
Piedmont Plastic Surgery & Dermatology959 COX RD, Gastonia, NC 28054 Directions (704) 866-7576Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Piedmont Plastic Surgery & Dermatology 937 Cox937 Cox Rd, Gastonia, NC 28054 Directions (704) 898-8014
Hospital Affiliations
- Caromont Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Exceptional, she was very patient oriented, took her time to make sure that all of my concerns were addressed. Very pleasant and friendly. I highly recommend her. Her attending nurse was also extremely friendly and helpful. I felt very comfortable with the entire visit and experience. Dr. Vanourny was recommended by a friend after I expressed concerns about my previous dermatologist. My office wait time was under ten minutes.
About Dr. Jaime Vanourny, MD
- Dermatology
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1508028093
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF IOWA
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Vanourny has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Vanourny accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Vanourny has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Vanourny works at
Dr. Vanourny has seen patients for Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), Itchy Skin and Excision of Skin Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Vanourny on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
312 patients have reviewed Dr. Vanourny. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vanourny.
