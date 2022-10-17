Dr. Jaime Vasquez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vasquez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jaime Vasquez, MD
Overview
Dr. Jaime Vasquez, MD is a Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility Specialist in Nashville, TN. They graduated from PONTIFICAL CATHOLIC UNIVERSITY OF CHILE / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Tristar Centennial Medical Center.
Dr. Vasquez works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Center for Reproductive Health2410 Patterson St Ste 401, Nashville, TN 37203 Directions (629) 219-7894Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Tristar Centennial Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Vasquez?
Everyone is so friendly and truly caring. I feel like the doctors truly care instead of in it just for the money. My husband and I are very pleased with everyone in office.
About Dr. Jaime Vasquez, MD
- Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility
- English
- 1629091301
Education & Certifications
- Wayne State University School Of Medicine
- University of Chile|University of Maryland School Medicine
- MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA
- PONTIFICAL CATHOLIC UNIVERSITY OF CHILE / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Vasquez has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Vasquez accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Vasquez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Vasquez works at
59 patients have reviewed Dr. Vasquez. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vasquez.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vasquez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vasquez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.