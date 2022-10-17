See All Fertility & Reproductive Endocrinologists in Nashville, TN
Dr. Jaime Vasquez, MD

Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility
3.7 (59)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. Jaime Vasquez, MD is a Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility Specialist in Nashville, TN. They graduated from PONTIFICAL CATHOLIC UNIVERSITY OF CHILE / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Tristar Centennial Medical Center.

Dr. Vasquez works at Center For Reproductive Health in Nashville, TN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Center for Reproductive Health
    2410 Patterson St Ste 401, Nashville, TN 37203 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (629) 219-7894
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Tristar Centennial Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Female Infertility
Ovarian Cancer Screening
Fetal Ultrasound
Female Infertility
Ovarian Cancer Screening
Fetal Ultrasound

Treatment frequency



Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Fetal Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Bacteriuria Screening Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infection Screening Chevron Icon
Dipstick Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Ectopic Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Disorders Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Screening Chevron Icon
First Trimester Screening Chevron Icon
Fluid Contrast Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Genetic Screening for Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Screening Chevron Icon
HIV Screening Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hysteroscopy Chevron Icon
In Vitro Fertilization Chevron Icon
Infertility Evaluation Chevron Icon
Mammography Chevron Icon
Menopause Evaluation and Treatment Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Miscarriages Chevron Icon
Newborn Metabolic Screening Chevron Icon
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders Chevron Icon
Nuchal Translucency Screening Chevron Icon
Oophorectomy Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Phenylketonuria Screening Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Non-Stress Test Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Rh Incompatibility Screening Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
STD Screening Chevron Icon
Syphilis Screening Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Screening Chevron Icon
Urine Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Vaginosis Screening Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 59 ratings
    Patient Ratings (59)
    5 Star
    (38)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (16)
    Oct 17, 2022
    Everyone is so friendly and truly caring. I feel like the doctors truly care instead of in it just for the money. My husband and I are very pleased with everyone in office.
    Sarah Taylor. — Oct 17, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Jaime Vasquez, MD
    About Dr. Jaime Vasquez, MD

    • Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility
    • English
    • 1629091301
    Education & Certifications

    • Wayne State University School Of Medicine
    • University of Chile|University of Maryland School Medicine
    • MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA
    • PONTIFICAL CATHOLIC UNIVERSITY OF CHILE / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jaime Vasquez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vasquez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Vasquez has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Vasquez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Vasquez works at Center For Reproductive Health in Nashville, TN. View the full address on Dr. Vasquez’s profile.

    59 patients have reviewed Dr. Vasquez. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vasquez.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vasquez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vasquez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

