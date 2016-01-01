Dr. Vazquez has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jaime Vazquez, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Jaime Vazquez, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Vancouver, WA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from University Of Puerto Rico / Mayaguez Campus.
Childrens Home Society of Washington309 W 12th St, Vancouver, WA 98660 Directions (360) 695-1325
Western Psychological and Counseling Services PC7507 Ne 51st St, Vancouver, WA 98662 Directions (360) 906-1190
- 3 652 Officers Row, Vancouver, WA 98661 Directions (360) 529-0667
Victoria Paulus LLC7600 NE 41st St Ste 310, Vancouver, WA 98662 Directions (360) 253-6425
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Psychiatry
- 50 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- University Of Puerto Rico / Mayaguez Campus
- Psychiatry
Dr. Vazquez accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Vazquez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Vazquez works at
Dr. Vazquez speaks Spanish.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Vazquez. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vazquez.
