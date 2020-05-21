Overview of Dr. Jaime Villarreal, MD

Dr. Jaime Villarreal, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Gastonia, NC. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Caromont Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Villarreal works at Internal Medicine Associates in Gastonia, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.