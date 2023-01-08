See All Cardiologists in McAllen, TX
Dr. Jaime Villarreal, MD

Cardiology
2.3 (6)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Jaime Villarreal, MD

Dr. Jaime Villarreal, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in McAllen, TX. They graduated from Universidad de Monterrey, Doctorate of Medicine and is affiliated with Rio Grande Regional Hospital, Doctors Hospital At Renaissance, Harlingen Medical Center, Valley Baptist Medical Center - Harlingen and Valley Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Villarreal works at Rio Grande Cardiovascular and Structural Heart in McAllen, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Aortic Valve Surgery, Valve Repair or Replacement (Aortic, Mitral, Tricuspid, and Pulmonary) and Partial Lung Collapse along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Villarreal's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Rio Grande Cardiovascular and Structural Heart
    100 E Ridge Rd Ste A, McAllen, TX 78503 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (956) 396-8933
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Rio Grande Regional Hospital
  • Doctors Hospital At Renaissance
  • Harlingen Medical Center
  • Valley Baptist Medical Center - Harlingen
  • Valley Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Aortic Valve Surgery
Valve Repair or Replacement (Aortic, Mitral, Tricuspid, and Pulmonary)
Partial Lung Collapse
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
  View other providers who treat Aneurysm
  View other providers who treat Angina
  View other providers who treat Embolism
  View other providers who treat Empyema
  View other providers who treat Ileus
  View other providers who treat Syncope
    • Aetna
    • Affiliated Health Funds
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Centene
    • Cigna
    • Cigna-HealthSpring
    • First Health
    • HealthSmart
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Principal Financial Group
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Jan 08, 2023
    18 years ago, Dr. V did my successful triple bypass. At that time I had a 40% & 50% blockage in the widow maker that couldn’t be addressed because of lacking technology. 18 years later that same blockage is 95 and 99%. I chose Dr. V again to perform a 2nd life-saving surgery and am currently recovering. Simply put, I am alive today because of Dr. V and his team and would not trust anyone else. Dr. Villarreal and his staff are second to none. I am living proof.
    Jan 08, 2023
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Jaime Villarreal, MD

    • Cardiology
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1396766838
    Education & Certifications

    • Baylor College of Medicine - Cardiothoracic Surgery|The Methodist Hospital, General Surgery
    Residency
    • Baylor College of Medicine - Thoracic Surgery|Baylor College of Medicine, Surgery, Thoracic and Cardiovascular Surgery, and Cardiothoracic Surgery
    Internship
    • Baylor College of Medicine - General Surgery|Hospital San Jose de Monterrey, Surgical
    Medical Education
    • Universidad de Monterrey, Doctorate of Medicine
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jaime Villarreal, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Villarreal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Villarreal has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Villarreal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Villarreal works at Rio Grande Cardiovascular and Structural Heart in McAllen, TX. View the full address on Dr. Villarreal’s profile.

    Dr. Villarreal has seen patients for Aortic Valve Surgery, Valve Repair or Replacement (Aortic, Mitral, Tricuspid, and Pulmonary) and Partial Lung Collapse, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Villarreal on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Villarreal. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Villarreal.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Villarreal, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Villarreal appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

