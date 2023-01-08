Overview of Dr. Jaime Villarreal, MD

Dr. Jaime Villarreal, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in McAllen, TX. They graduated from Universidad de Monterrey, Doctorate of Medicine and is affiliated with Rio Grande Regional Hospital, Doctors Hospital At Renaissance, Harlingen Medical Center, Valley Baptist Medical Center - Harlingen and Valley Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Villarreal works at Rio Grande Cardiovascular and Structural Heart in McAllen, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Aortic Valve Surgery, Valve Repair or Replacement (Aortic, Mitral, Tricuspid, and Pulmonary) and Partial Lung Collapse along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.