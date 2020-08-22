Dr. Jaime Vivas, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vivas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jaime Vivas, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Jaime Vivas, MD
Dr. Jaime Vivas, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Columbus, GA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PUERTO RICO / MEDICAL SCIENCES CAMPUS and is affiliated with St. Francis - Emory Healthcare, Upson Regional Medical Center and Warm Springs Medical Center.
Dr. Vivas' Office Locations
Gerald G. Adams D.m.d.5605 Princeton Ave Ste B, Columbus, GA 31904 Directions (706) 660-1711
Concentra Medical Center2200 Hamilton Rd Ste A, Columbus, GA 31904 Directions (706) 660-1711
Jaime L. Vivas MD LLC2300 Manchester Expy Ste H202, Columbus, GA 31904 Directions (706) 660-1711
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Francis - Emory Healthcare
- Upson Regional Medical Center
- Warm Springs Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
You bet I would recommend people to him. He is caring and is very familiar with my rheumatoid arthritis. Everyone in his office is awesome. Nancy, Charlotte, Cindy, Leslie and Fe.
About Dr. Jaime Vivas, MD
- Rheumatology
- 43 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1700981503
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF PUERTO RICO / MEDICAL SCIENCES CAMPUS
- Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Vivas has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Vivas accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Vivas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Vivas has seen patients for Arthritis, Osteoarthritis and Joint Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Vivas on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Vivas speaks Spanish.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Vivas. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vivas.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vivas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vivas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.