Dr. Jaime Wiebel, MD
Overview of Dr. Jaime Wiebel, MD
Dr. Jaime Wiebel, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Dallas, TX. They completed their fellowship with UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / ANN ARBOR
Dr. Wiebel works at
Dr. Wiebel's Office Locations
Endocrine Associates of Dallas P.A.10260 N Central Expy Ste 100N, Dallas, TX 75231 Directions (214) 363-5535
Hospital Affiliations
- Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas
- Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Plano
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
KIND, compassionate, and very interested! If only ALL practices were staffed and run like this one! Dr. Wiebel and her staff renewed my faith in GOOD Doctors!!
About Dr. Jaime Wiebel, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / ANN ARBOR
- WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
Dr. Wiebel has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wiebel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wiebel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wiebel works at
Dr. Wiebel has seen patients for Osteoporosis, Hypogonadism and Vitamin D Deficiency, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wiebel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Wiebel. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wiebel.
