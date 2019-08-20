Dr. Jaimin Patel, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Patel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jaimin Patel, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jaimin Patel, DO is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Mount Pleasant, SC. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Nova Southeastern University / College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Bon Secours St. Francis Hospital, Mount Pleasant Hospital, Roper Hospital, Roper Saint Francis Hospital-berkely and Tidelands Waccamaw Community Hospital.
Locations
Roper St. Francis Physician Partners - Endocrinology3510 N Highway 17 Ste 110, Mount Pleasant, SC 29466 Directions (843) 724-2011
Roper St. Francis Physician Partners Primary Care4630 Highway 17, Murrells Inlet, SC 29576 Directions (843) 724-2011
Roper St. Francis Physician Partners - Endocrinology2093 Henry Tecklenburg Dr Ste 300E, Charleston, SC 29414 Directions (843) 724-2011
Hospital Affiliations
- Bon Secours St. Francis Hospital
- Mount Pleasant Hospital
- Roper Hospital
- Roper Saint Francis Hospital-berkely
- Tidelands Waccamaw Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Very personable & professional. Office staff kind, and efficient. I am confident in his treatment of osteopenia/osteoporosis, and referred my family member also. Would highly recommend.
About Dr. Jaimin Patel, DO
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 12 years of experience
- English, Gujarati and Hindi
- 1184923708
Education & Certifications
- Rowan University SOM
- Henry Ford Hlth Sys
- Henry Ford Hlth System
- Nova Southeastern University / College of Osteopathic Medicine
- Pennsylvania State University
- Internal Medicine
