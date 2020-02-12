Overview of Dr. Jaimy Bensimon, MD

Dr. Jaimy Bensimon, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in West Palm Beach, FL. They graduated from McGill University / Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Medical Center, Jupiter Medical Center and St. Mary's Medical Center.



Dr. Bensimon works at Palm Beach Medical Center in West Palm Beach, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.