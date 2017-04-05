Overview of Dr. Jaina Amin, MD

Dr. Jaina Amin, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Beachwood, OH. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from SOUTH BAYLO UNIVERSITY SCHOOL OF ORIENTAL MEDICINE AT LOS ANGELES and is affiliated with Rainbow Babies And Childrens Hospital.



Dr. Amin works at Connections Health Wellness in Beachwood, OH with other offices in Lakewood, OH and Cleveland, OH. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.