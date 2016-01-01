Overview

Dr. Jaipal Reddy, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Merced, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Osmania Medical College, Ntr University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Mercy Medical Center Merced.



Dr. Reddy works at Family Clinic Of Merced in Merced, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.