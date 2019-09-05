Dr. Jaipal Sidhu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sidhu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jaipal Sidhu, MD
Overview
Dr. Jaipal Sidhu, MD is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in Fresno, CA. They graduated from Sardar Patel Medical College and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital.
Locations
Physical Medicine Rehab Clinics7125 N Chestnut Ave Ste 103, Fresno, CA 93720 Directions (559) 765-4868Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Good Samaritan Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- Covered California
- Delta Health System
- First Choice Health
- First Health
- Health Net
- Humana
- Medicaid of California
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Vantage Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Doctor Jaipal makes me feel like he cares. Usually some doctors just ask me a few questions and no talk at all but Doctor shows concern about me.
About Dr. Jaipal Sidhu, MD
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
- English, Hindi, Punjabi and Urdu
Education & Certifications
- UCLA School of Medicine
- Metro Health Medical Center, Cleveland Oh
- Sardar Patel Medical College
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sidhu has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sidhu accepts Anthem Blue Cross, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sidhu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sidhu has seen patients for Chronic Pain, Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome and Coccygeal Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sidhu on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Sidhu speaks Hindi, Punjabi and Urdu.
67 patients have reviewed Dr. Sidhu. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sidhu.
