Dr. Jaipal Sidhu, MD is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in Fresno, CA. They graduated from Sardar Patel Medical College and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital.



Dr. Sidhu works at Physical Medicine Rehab Clinics in Fresno, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Pain, Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome and Coccygeal Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem Blue Cross, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.