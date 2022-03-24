Overview of Dr. Jair Wong, MD

Dr. Jair Wong, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in West Covina, CA. They completed their residency with VA Med Center



Dr. Wong works at Office in West Covina, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.