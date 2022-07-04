Overview of Dr. Jairam Eswara, MD

Dr. Jairam Eswara, MD is an Urology Specialist in Brighton, MA. They specialize in Urology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from HARVARD MED SCH and is affiliated with St. Elizabeth's Medical Center.



Dr. Eswara works at SMG Urology at St. Elizabeth's Medical Center in Brighton, MA with other offices in Boston, MA and Saint Louis, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Urethral Stricture, Hydronephrosis and Urinary Incontinence along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.