Podiatry
4.6 (9)
Map Pin Small Zephyrhills, FL
Accepting new patients
15 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Jairo Cruz Jr, DPM

Dr. Jairo Cruz Jr, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Zephyrhills, FL. They specialize in Podiatry, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with HCA Florida South Tampa Hospital and St. Joseph's Hospital.

Dr. Cruz Jr works at Gentle Foot Care Clinic in Zephyrhills, FL with other offices in Brandon, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Plantar Fasciitis and Hammer Toe along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Cruz Jr's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Gentle Foot Care Clinic
    38192 Medical Center Ave, Zephyrhills, FL 33540 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (813) 782-3233
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Gentle Foot Care Clinic
    1107 Lithia Pinecrest Rd, Brandon, FL 33511 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (813) 502-5904
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Florida South Tampa Hospital
  • St. Joseph's Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Plantar Fasciitis
Hammer Toe
Bunion
Plantar Fasciitis
Hammer Toe
Bunion

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Injury Chevron Icon
Ankle Instability Chevron Icon
Ankle Laxity Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Avulsion Fracture Chevron Icon
Calcaneus Fracture Chevron Icon
Diabetic (Charcot) Foot Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Foot Deformities Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Heel Pain Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Ingrown Toenail Chevron Icon
Joint Fracture Chevron Icon
Metatarsal Fracture Chevron Icon
Non-Traumatic Rupture of Achilles Tendon Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
Simple Fracture Care and Casting Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Toe Fractures Chevron Icon
Wound Care and Management Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Nov 25, 2021
    Very good experience with Dr.Jairo Cruz. He’s an outstanding doctor and was very nice and professional. He didn’t rush me and listened to all my questions and took the time to explain and address all my concerns. Definitely recommend him.
    Kruawan Berry — Nov 25, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Jairo Cruz Jr, DPM
    About Dr. Jairo Cruz Jr, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatry
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 15 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1609163153
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Weiss Memorial Hospital
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jairo Cruz Jr, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cruz Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Cruz Jr has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Cruz Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Cruz Jr has seen patients for Plantar Fasciitis and Hammer Toe, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cruz Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Cruz Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cruz Jr.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cruz Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cruz Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

