Dr. Jairo De La Hoz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Jairo De La Hoz, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Jairo De La Hoz, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from University Libre De Colombia, Faculty De Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent's Riverside Hospital.
Dr. De La Hoz works at
Jacksonville Clinic5233 Ricker Rd Ste 101, Jacksonville, FL 32210 Directions (904) 800-2332
- Ascension St. Vincent's Riverside Hospital
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Hi, let me just say that what I'm about to tell you is absolutely the truth, DR. D is so concern about his patients he will call other doctor's at home to get the care his patients need, just like he did for me he call his doctor friend on a Sunday to inquire about me to make sure I was getting the help I need, Yes DR.D DR. Abbassi inform me that you call him at his home to discuss my condition, and that my friend is why I want to tell everyone about you and your staffs because a good doctor can not do it alone, they all are the best at what they do. He has some very knowledgeable P.A thank you Natosha Jackson I 'm so glad you are on my team. Thanks to the lady's on staffs I will always be grateful to you for you kindness. I will continue to thank God for DR.D and his stuffs and may many more people that need a good doctor find you and get the blessing they need.
- Family Medicine
- 40 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1972528545
Education & Certifications
- General Surgery, Iss, Barranquilla, Colombia
- University Medical Center-Ufhsc
- University of Florida Health Science Center
- University Libre De Colombia, Faculty De Medicine
Dr. De La Hoz has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. De La Hoz accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. De La Hoz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. De La Hoz works at
Dr. De La Hoz speaks Spanish.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. De La Hoz. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. De La Hoz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. De La Hoz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. De La Hoz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.