Dr. Jairo Libreros-Cupido, MD
Dr. Jairo Libreros-Cupido, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Palm Harbor, FL. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CARTAGENA / DIVISION OF HEALTH SCIENCE.
Dr. Libreros-Cupido's Office Locations
Jairo D Libreros MD PA36338 Us Highway 19 N, Palm Harbor, FL 34684 Directions (727) 773-8886
Dr Jairo D Libreros4914 N Armenia Ave, Tampa, FL 33603 Directions (813) 876-7246
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Libreros-Cupido?
Who’s the guy leaving with the bag of pills? I must have missed out that day! Kidding. I’ve been a patient for years and this office is run professionally. Of course there is a wait. Nobody would expect otherwise as pill mills were shut down and if you can find a quality doctor, you’re going to have to wait. Facts. His style is direct. Be ready for it. But he’s smart and that’s why you’re there, right? If you think you are going to BS your way to meds? Don’t bother. His back office staff is phenomenal. They are very kind. All of them. They remember all the details about everything. His billing staff needs to be fired or retrained by a someone who knows billing and coding. Pro tip: for the sake of your sanity, I’ll tell you this.. save all of your receipts and / or never pay in cash. They are - SHE IS ATROCIOUS.
- Neurology
- English, Spanish
- 1518922285
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CARTAGENA / DIVISION OF HEALTH SCIENCE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Libreros-Cupido has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Libreros-Cupido accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Libreros-Cupido has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Libreros-Cupido speaks Spanish.
33 patients have reviewed Dr. Libreros-Cupido. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Libreros-Cupido.
