Dr. Marin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jairo Marin, MD
Overview
Dr. Jairo Marin, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Orange, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN FRANCISCO and is affiliated with Providence St. Joseph Hospital Orange.
Dr. Marin works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Orange County Heart Institute and Research Center A Medical Group1140 W La Veta Ave Ste 640, Orange, CA 92868 Directions (714) 546-3300
Hospital Affiliations
- Providence St. Joseph Hospital Orange
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Marin?
About Dr. Jairo Marin, MD
- Cardiology
- 42 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1396776746
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN FRANCISCO
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Marin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Marin works at
Dr. Marin has seen patients for Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload, Cardiomegaly and Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Marin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Marin speaks Spanish.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Marin. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Marin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Marin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Marin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.