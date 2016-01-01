Dr. Jairo Parada, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Parada is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jairo Parada, MD
Overview of Dr. Jairo Parada, MD
Dr. Jairo Parada, MD is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in Tampa, FL. They specialize in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation, has 55 years of experience, and is board certified in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation. They graduated from U Natl de Colombia, Bogota.
Dr. Parada works at
Dr. Parada's Office Locations
Tower Radiology Centers - Habana4719 N Habana Ave, Tampa, FL 33614 Directions (813) 302-7028
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Jairo Parada, MD
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
- 55 years of experience
- English
- 1295893782
Education & Certifications
- NYU Langone Medical Center
- Lutheran Medical Center
- U Natl de Colombia, Bogota
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
