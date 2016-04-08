Overview of Dr. Jairo Torres, MD

Dr. Jairo Torres, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in New Orleans, LA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from University Of The Valley Division Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Children's Hospital.



Dr. Torres works at Children's Hospital RHU in New Orleans, LA with other offices in Covington, LA and Hialeah, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.