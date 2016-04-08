Dr. Jairo Torres, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Torres is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jairo Torres, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Jairo Torres, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in New Orleans, LA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from University Of The Valley Division Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Children's Hospital.
1
Children's Hospital200 Henry Clay Ave, New Orleans, LA 70118 Directions (504) 896-2888Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 1:00pm
2
CHNOLA Covington5025 Keystone Blvd # 100, Covington, LA 70433 Directions (985) 893-3395
3
South Florida ENT Associates7100 W 20th Ave Ste 105, Hialeah, FL 33016 Directions (305) 557-4016
Hospital Affiliations
- Children's Hospital
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareOregon
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Community Health Choice
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Medica
- Medicaid
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Peach State Health Plan
- PPO Plus
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
Dr. Torres was very thorough and explained everything to me in great detail.
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 40 years of experience
- English, Portuguese and Spanish
- 1093927329
- Central California
- University of Valle, Cali
- University Hospitals Of Cleveland, Case School Of Medicine
- University Of The Valley Division Of Health Sciences
- UNIVERSITY OF THE VALLEY / DIVISION OF HEALTH SCIENCE
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Dr. Torres has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Torres accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Torres has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Torres speaks Portuguese and Spanish.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Torres. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Torres.
