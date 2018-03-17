Overview of Dr. Jairus Sathianathan, MD

Dr. Jairus Sathianathan, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Roseburg, OR. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from St. Georges University Medical School and is affiliated with Mercy Medical Center.



Dr. Sathianathan works at EFM Harvard Park in Roseburg, OR. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.