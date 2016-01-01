Dr. Manohar has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jaishree Manohar, MD
Overview of Dr. Jaishree Manohar, MD
Dr. Jaishree Manohar, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Sarasota, FL. They graduated from WRIGHT STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Manatee Memorial Hospital and Sarasota Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Manohar works at
Dr. Manohar's Office Locations
Therapy Associates of Sarasota1945 Versailles St, Sarasota, FL 34239 Directions (941) 365-0770
Bradenton Arthritis Center5308 4th Avenue Cir E, Bradenton, FL 34208 Directions (941) 567-4021
Hospital Affiliations
- Manatee Memorial Hospital
- Sarasota Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Jaishree Manohar, MD
- Rheumatology
Education & Certifications
- WRIGHT STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Rheumatology
Dr. Manohar accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Manohar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Manohar has seen patients for Arthritis, Osteoporosis and Sjögren's Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Manohar on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Manohar. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Manohar.
