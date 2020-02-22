Overview of Dr. Jaison James, MD

Dr. Jaison James, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Oakland, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Alta Bates Summit Medical Center, Alta Bates Summit Medical Center - Alta Bates Campus, Concord Medical Center, Contra Costa Regional Medical Center and Sutter Delta Medical Center.



Dr. James works at Jaison James MD Inc. in Oakland, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain and Meniscus Surgery along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.