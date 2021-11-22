Overview

Dr. Jaivanti Lohano, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in New Albany, IN. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SIND / NAWABSHAH MEDICAL COLLEGE FOR GIRLS and is affiliated with Baptist Health Floyd.



Dr. Lohano works at Baptist Health Medical Group Pulmonary Critical Care & Sleep Medicine Richmond in New Albany, IN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.