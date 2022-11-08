See All Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinologists in Folsom, CA
Dr. Jaiwant Rangi, MD

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
3.5 (51)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Jaiwant Rangi, MD

Dr. Jaiwant Rangi, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Folsom, CA. They completed their fellowship with Detroit Rec Hospital and University Health Center

Dr. Rangi works at Capitol Endocrinology in Folsom, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoporosis, Mineral Metabolism Disorders and Calcium Metabolism Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of Mercy Hospital of Folsom
Dr. Efrem Gebremedhin, MD
Dr. Efrem Gebremedhin, MD
0.0 (0)
These providers are on the medical staff of Mercy Hospital of Folsom.

Dr. Rangi's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Folsom Pain Mgmt.
    1600 Creekside Dr Ste 2700, Folsom, CA 95630 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (530) 677-0700

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Marshall Medical Center
  • Sutter Medical Center - Ose Adams Medical Pavilion

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Abnormal Thyroid Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Hypoglycemia Chevron Icon
Limb Cramp Chevron Icon
Obesity Counseling Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Celiac Disease Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
Diabetes Counseling Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Fecal Occult Blood Test for Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Gastroparesis Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Iodine Deficiency Chevron Icon
Iron Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Muscle Spasm Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR) Chevron Icon
Polymyositis Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
Potassium Deficiency Chevron Icon
Purpura Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Raynaud's Disease Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Secondary Renovascular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Swine Flu Chevron Icon
Tobacco Withdrawal Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • Western Health Advantage

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 51 ratings
    Patient Ratings (51)
    5 Star
    (28)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (4)
    1 Star
    (15)
    Kim — Nov 08, 2022
    About Dr. Jaiwant Rangi, MD

    • Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
    Languages Spoken
    Languages Spoken
    • 1902878978
    Education & Certifications

    • Detroit Rec Hospital and University Health Center
    Residency
    Residency

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jaiwant Rangi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rangi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Rangi has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Rangi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Rangi works at Capitol Endocrinology in Folsom, CA. View the full address on Dr. Rangi’s profile.

    Dr. Rangi has seen patients for Osteoporosis, Mineral Metabolism Disorders and Calcium Metabolism Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rangi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    51 patients have reviewed Dr. Rangi. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rangi.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rangi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rangi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

