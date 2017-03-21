See All Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinologists in Cliffside Park, NJ
Dr. Jajin Chon, MD

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
4.2 (16)
Accepting new patients
26 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Jajin Chon, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Cliffside Park, NJ. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Stony Brook Univ Health Sciences Center School of Medicine and is affiliated with Englewood Hospital And Medical Center and Morristown Medical Center.

Dr. Chon works at Englewood Health Physician Network in Cliffside Park, NJ with other offices in Morristown, NJ and Ridgewood, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Thyroid Goiter, Osteoporosis and Thyroiditis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Englewood Health Physician Network
    1 Towne Ctr Ste 2010, Cliffside Park, NJ 07010 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (551) 234-3040
    Razvan Arsenescu MD
    435 South St Ste 230A, Morristown, NJ 07960 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (973) 971-6480
    Endocrinology
    947 Linwood Ave Ste 1W, Ridgewood, NJ 07450 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (201) 444-5552

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Englewood Hospital And Medical Center
  • Morristown Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Thyroid Goiter
Osteoporosis
Thyroiditis

Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Thyroiditis Chevron Icon
Abnormal Thyroid Chevron Icon
Hashimoto's Disease Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Thyroid Diseases Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
ACTH (Cosyntropin) Stimulation Test Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Diseases Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Cholesterol Screening Chevron Icon
Dexamethasone Suppression Test Chevron Icon
Diabetes Screening Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetic Evaluation Chevron Icon
Diabetic Ketoacidosis Chevron Icon
Dynamic Endocrine Function Test Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Goiter Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Hyperthyroidism Chevron Icon
Hypoparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Oral Glucose Tolerance Test Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cyst Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Evaluation Chevron Icon
Thyroid Scan Chevron Icon
Thyroid Screening Chevron Icon
Thyrotoxicosis Factitia Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Thyroid Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Water Deprivation Test Chevron Icon
Adrenal Incidentaloma Chevron Icon
Adrenal Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Cushing's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
Diabetes Coma Chevron Icon
Diabetes Counseling Chevron Icon
Diabetes Ketones Chevron Icon
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary Chevron Icon
Endocrine Disorders Chevron Icon
Graves' Disease Chevron Icon
Hormone Imbalance Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hypoglycemia Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Hypopituitarism Chevron Icon
Hyposmolality and Hyponatremia Chevron Icon
Lipedema Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Testosterone Deficiency Chevron Icon
Thyroid Biopsy Chevron Icon
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Health
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • QualCare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellCare
    • WellPoint

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Mar 21, 2017
    Dr Chin not only preventing my sister from needing surgery but he also discovered a method to improve her bone density. He is committed and patient and amazing
    Janice pepper in Livingstoin — Mar 21, 2017
    About Dr. Jajin Chon, MD

    Specialties
    • Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
    Years of Experience
    • 26 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Korean
    NPI Number
    • 1346320553
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Ny Presbyn Hospital Weill Cornell Med College
    Internship
    • Strong Memorial Hospital University of Rochester
    Medical Education
    • Stony Brook Univ Health Sciences Center School of Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • Dartmouth College
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jajin Chon, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Chon has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Chon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Chon has seen patients for Thyroid Goiter, Osteoporosis and Thyroiditis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chon on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    16 patients have reviewed Dr. Chon. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chon.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

