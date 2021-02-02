See All Pediatricians in Tempe, AZ
Dr. Jake Barnard, DO

Pediatrics
5.0 (3)
Accepting new patients
12 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Jake Barnard, DO

Dr. Jake Barnard, DO is a Pediatrics Specialist in Tempe, AZ. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from KIRKSVILLE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE.

Dr. Barnard works at MOUNTAIN PARK HEALTH CENTER in Tempe, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Barnard's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Mountain Park Health Center
    1840 E Broadway Rd, Tempe, AZ 85282 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (602) 243-7277
    Monday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Sunday
    8:00am - 8:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Allergic Rhinitis
Animal Allergies
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Allergic Rhinitis
Animal Allergies

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Asthma
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Obesity
Overweight Chevron Icon
Pediatric Obesity Chevron Icon
Pediatric Overweight Chevron Icon
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Feb 02, 2021
    We’ve have our kids seen by Dr. Barnard several times, each visit he takes the time to truly listen and investigate our concerns before making recommendations. If your looking for a professional caring doctor look no further!
    — Feb 02, 2021
    Photo: Dr. Jake Barnard, DO
    About Dr. Jake Barnard, DO

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Years of Experience
    • 12 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1134413180
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • KIRKSVILLE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
    Board Certifications
    • Pediatrics
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jake Barnard, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Barnard is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Barnard has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Barnard has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Barnard works at MOUNTAIN PARK HEALTH CENTER in Tempe, AZ. View the full address on Dr. Barnard’s profile.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Barnard. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Barnard.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Barnard, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Barnard appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

