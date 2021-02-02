Dr. Jake Barnard, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Barnard is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jake Barnard, DO
Overview of Dr. Jake Barnard, DO
Dr. Jake Barnard, DO is a Pediatrics Specialist in Tempe, AZ. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from KIRKSVILLE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE.
Dr. Barnard works at
Dr. Barnard's Office Locations
-
1
Mountain Park Health Center1840 E Broadway Rd, Tempe, AZ 85282 Directions (602) 243-7277Monday8:00am - 8:00pmTuesday8:00am - 8:00pmWednesday8:00am - 8:00pmThursday8:00am - 8:00pmFriday8:00am - 8:00pmSaturday8:00am - 8:00pmSunday8:00am - 8:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Barnard?
We’ve have our kids seen by Dr. Barnard several times, each visit he takes the time to truly listen and investigate our concerns before making recommendations. If your looking for a professional caring doctor look no further!
About Dr. Jake Barnard, DO
- Pediatrics
- 12 years of experience
- English
- 1134413180
Education & Certifications
- KIRKSVILLE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Barnard has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Barnard accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Barnard has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Barnard works at
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Barnard. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Barnard.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Barnard, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Barnard appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.