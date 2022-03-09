Dr. Jake Fleming, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fleming is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jake Fleming, DO
Overview
Dr. Jake Fleming, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in San Diego, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from WESTERN UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with UCSD Medical Center - Hillcrest.
Locations
Michael Kurisu D.o. A Medical Corporation3706 Ruffin Rd Ste 129, San Diego, CA 92123 Directions (858) 587-1822
Hospital Affiliations
- UCSD Medical Center - Hillcrest
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Caring, attentive, listens to you, treats more than the body; he engages you to find other factors that could be contributing. I felt as though my health and wellness was his primary concern and I could get very honest answers from him.
About Dr. Jake Fleming, DO
- Family Medicine
- 15 years of experience
- English, Portuguese and Spanish
- 1801042015
Education & Certifications
- WESTERN UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fleming has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fleming accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fleming has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fleming speaks Portuguese and Spanish.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Fleming. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fleming.
