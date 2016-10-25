Dr. Jake Lebeau, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lebeau is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jake Lebeau, MD
Dr. Jake Lebeau, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Lake Charles, LA.
R. Mark Williams MD Apmc501 DOCTOR MICHAEL DEBAKEY DR, Lake Charles, LA 70601 Directions (337) 433-8400Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 12:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
- Beauregard Memorial Hospital
- Christus Ochsner Saint Patrick Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
I am the caretaker for my Mother Dr. Lebeau was the most caring Dr. we have ever seen, we did not have to wait at all in his DeRidder office. He set down held my Mother's hand and talked to her like a son would have done would highly recommend this Doctor for anyone.
- Cardiology
- Cardiovascular Disease and Interventional Cardiology
Dr. Lebeau accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lebeau has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lebeau has seen patients for Heart Disease and Chest Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lebeau on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Lebeau. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lebeau.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lebeau, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lebeau appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.