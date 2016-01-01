Dr. Jake McKay, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McKay is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jake McKay, MD
Dr. Jake McKay, MD is a Clinical Neurophysiologist in Chattanooga, TN.
Erlanger Neurology979 E 3rd St Ste C830, Chattanooga, TN 37403 Directions (423) 778-9001
Erlanger Medical Center975 E 3rd St, Chattanooga, TN 37403 Directions (423) 778-7000
Orthopedics4500 San Pablo Rd S, Jacksonville, FL 32224 Directions (904) 953-2000Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
- Erlinger Baroness Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Clinical Neurophysiology
- English
- Clinical Neurophysiology and Neurology
Dr. McKay has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. McKay accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. McKay has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. McKay works at
Dr. McKay has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McKay.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McKay, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McKay appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.